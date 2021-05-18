Gordon Ramsay lands new cooking competition show

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, known for his explosive cooking shows, has landed a new cooking competition series at Fox, reported Variety.

The show, titled Next Level Chef, was confirmed by the network on Monday and will feature celeb chefs Nyesha Arrington and Gino D’Acampo alongside Ramsay as co-mentors who will recruit talented cooks under their tutelage and groom them to win and get a chance at being the next big chef.

The contestants, which will include home chefs, social media stars, line cooks, and even food truck owners, will compete for a $250,000 prize.

Variety also reported that Ramsay has helped design an expansive, three-story set with each floor containing a different kitchen; from a sleek top floor to a basement. The ingredients available on each floor will mirror the respective environment at each of them.

“Next Level Chef is a unique format that could only come from the delightfully brilliant culinary mind of Gordon Ramsay,” Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment at Fox Entertainment said.

“We couldn’t be happier to bring Gordon, Nyesha, and Gino competing together on what is a new and innovative way into a cooking competition series.”

The show marks Ramsay’s sixth cooking show on US television; he currently hosts and executive produces Hell’s Kitchen, Masterchef, Masterchef Junior, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, and Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip.

