Gordon Ramsay gets egged by daughter in hilarious prank

British chef Gordon Ramsay’s formidable reputation would have anyone thinking twice before pulling a prank on him… except for his daughter!

Tilly Ramsay’s viral TikTok prank on her father has taken the internet by storm, leaving people in fits over it. The video, set to Kreepa’s song Oh No, was first posted by Gordon on his official Instagram account on March 18 and features his 19-year-old daughter Matilda, aka Tilly.

She managed to perfectly prank her father by not just squeezing a water bottle in his face but also splitting an egg on his head!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMjnQuXDjR5/

Tilly, who is seen running away after the prank, also shared the video on her TikTok with the witty caption, “I’m still running far, far away… #Ohno.”

Naturally, the video instantly went viral, and currently boasts close to 2 million likes on Instagram alone. It subsequently made its way to Twitter, with people resharing the video thousands of times. One tweet alone. questioning whether Ramsay has a clone, managed to garner more than 400,000 likes!

He gotta have a clone or sum bro ain’t no way this man do this but get that mad over scallops. 💀 https://t.co/1h0p97yZ0d — Big women Stan Account. (@SmhBreh) March 18, 2021

One user joked, “So he kicking her out the family or what?” while another noetd, “The run off is telling lol.”

So he kicking her out the family or what? pic.twitter.com/nXYPkNkXQ3 — VictorTheVan (@VictorTheVan1) March 20, 2021

The run off is telling lol — Kakez 🙂 (@Cup_KAKEZ) March 19, 2021

“Anyone but his kid try to do that to him they’d be dead already,” tweeted another user.

Anyone but his kid try to do that to him they’d be dead already 😂 Gordon when his kids pull a prank on him: pic.twitter.com/B44Lbe5IPQ — James (@Jamesfla29) March 19, 2021

