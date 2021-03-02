Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s latest show on BBC has had a run from hell after losing a million viewers just two days into the premiere, reported The Daily Mail.

According to statistics, the BBC primetime show Bank Balance premiered to about 2.7 million viewers on Wednesday, Feb. 24, but by Friday, the viewership had fallen to 1.6 million. Viewers branded the show ‘annoying,’ ‘confusing,’ and ‘cringe-worthy’, an apparent cause for the plummeting numbers.

The show’s format involves two teams with contestants answering questions in an effort to accumulate gold bars which are then balanced to see who wins the show and takes home £100,000. According to sources, the show is proving to be a huge gamble for BBC’s coveted primetime slot.

“Even if they wanted to stick Ramsay in an earlier slot their hands are tied because of the swearing. You can’t be impressed with those numbers for 9pm on BBC1,” a source from a rival broadcaster was quoted as saying.

The show was similarly blasted by viewers on Twitter who asked Ramsay to ‘stick to cooking.’

“I think it’s one and done for me with #GordonRamsaysBankBalance,” tweeted one user, while another wrote, “#Gordonramsaysbankbalance is slow moving and boring. But more alarming is how thick the contestants are.”

Some also drew similarities between the show’s gold set and Tardis from the show Doctor Who. “Why does Ramsay’s new game show look like a Tardis set?” questioned one use. Another also drew parallels, tweeting, “The set they’re using for Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance looks like a TARDIS set from Dr Who.”

