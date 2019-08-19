Web Analytics
British minister Gove nearly drops Brexit documents

LONDON: Michael Gove, the British minister in charge of coordinating no-deal Brexit planning, almost dropped his official government documents on the floor when his briefcase unexpectedly opened as he left home on Monday, Reuters pictures showed.

As Gove strode out of his London home, his so called “red box” – the red dispatch boxes used by British ministers for secret documents – opened, revealing a bundle of documents.

Gove quickly stopped and handed the briefcase to a helper who carried it to a waiting car, Reuters pictures showed.

Gove on Sunday said that leaked British government documents warning of the impact of a no-deal Brexit were based on a worst-case scenario.

