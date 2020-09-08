Government announces launch of ferry service in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Tuesday announced that the federal cabinet has approved to launch ferry service to all possible destinations across the world, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, Ali Zaidi has said that in pursuance of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of Blue Economy, the federal cabinet has allowed the initiative to start ferry/passenger ships to all possible destinations across the world.

“Maritime frontiers now open for sea travel,” he added.

Last year in December, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs hinted to launch a ferry service to provide economical transport to pilgrims going to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and Umrah.

“Ferry and passenger ship services require a NOC from the Ministry of Defence as we have applied once again for the service and included Jeddah, Basra, Oman for the destination to make it feasible,” said Ali Zaidi, Minister for Maritime Affairs while talking in ARY News program Bakhabar Savera.

