ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday appointed Aslam R. Khan as the new chairman of Pakistan International Airline (PIA), ARY News reported.

The decision for the appointment of new chairman was taken at the cabinet meeting held at Prime Minister House. The meeting was presided over by Prime Minister Khan.

Last year, Aslam Khan had been appointed as Chairman of the PIACL Board.

With over three decades of multi-faceted airline experience, Aslam Khan had also been served as the Managing Director of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Investments Limited for 14 years.

Moreover, the federal cabinet gave a go-ahead to the import of one million tonnes of wheat to meet rising demand of the commodity in the country.

Briefing the media on the decisions taken by the cabinet in today’s meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the approval to import more wheat was given due to the ballooning population.

Besides, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the cabinet approved the draft Public Property Encroachment Bill 2021 and the appointment of the executive director of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission.

He said the government will bring in a new law to remove encroachments from its pricey properties.

