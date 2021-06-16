Govt committee meets opposition lawmakers to discuss NA code

ISLAMABAD: A four-member committee of the federal government has met the opposition lawmakers to discuss the code of conduct of the National Assembly, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The four-member committee was comprised of a federal minister, special assistant and two lawmakers from the government’s coalition parties. The committee members include Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief whip in the National Assembly (NA) Amir Dogar, Ali Muhammad Khan, Khalid Magsi and Iqbal Muhammad Ali.

They discussed the recommended code of conduct to improve the NA proceedings, however, the opposition leaders have avoided holding a detailed discussion on the matter. The opposition leaders excused to immediately provide names for their inclusion in the committee.

Moreover, the opposition lawmakers sought more time to hold consultation with the party leadership before continuing the talks for finalising a code of conduct for the House.

The meeting was held in the chamber of the opposition leaders. The committee members said that the government wants to take immediate steps to maintain democratic behaviour in the House for taking forward the parliamentary proceedings under a code of conduct.

Earlier on Monday, the federal government has finalised a draft code of conduct for maintaining discipline and improving the proceedings in the National Assembly (NA).

Under the regulations, the NA speaker will provide assistance and respect the policy-making, whereas, he will be authorised to take action against those delivering unparliamentary and objectionable remarks.

The privacy of each lawmaker will be respected and filming the video will not be allowed inside the house.

Lawmakers will not be allowed to move towards the seat of the political opponents while holding placards nor anyone will be permitted to raise slogans and protest in front of the speaker’s dice.

It further stated that the legislator will have a right to record the protest while staying at own seat and all lawmakers will only be allowed to deliver speeches addressing the NA speaker.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lower House of the Parliament descended into chaos on Tuesday after the treasury and opposition members come to blows during Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif’s speech.

As soon as the PML-N president had started speech during post-budget 2021-22 NA session, the government and opposition lawmakers came face-to-face.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan and PML-N MNA Rohail Asgar had exchanged heated words during the NA session.

