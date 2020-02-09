LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that the incumbent government is now focusing all its attention on providing relief to the masses.

He in a statement said the government is making all-out efforts to ease inflationary pressure plaguing the people.

Having achieved economic stability, the chief minister said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is endeavouring for improving economy and resolving the problems of the people.

Read More: PM Imran says will go to any lengths to provide relief to inflation-hit people

In a tweet earlier today, Prime Minister Khan said that all relevant government agencies have begun an in-depth probe into sugar and flour price hikes and all those responsible behind the price hikes will be held accountable.

“All the relevant govt Agencies have begun doing an in-depth probe into the flour and sugar price hikes. The nation should rest assured that all those responsible will be held accountable and penalised,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Read More: Hike in prices of sugar, flour being probed, says PM Imran Khan

Comments

comments