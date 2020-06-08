Government hospitals in Lahore run out of coronavirus testing kits

LAHORE: The stock of coronavirus testing kits has ended at the government hospitals of Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the testing kits were out of stock at the Jinnah Hospital, Services Hospital, General and Mayo Hospitals. Incharge corona lab said the aforesaid hospitals were provided 100 testing kits each initially.

However the stock ended within an hour, he said and added that so far no new kits have been provided.

Sources within the hospital said, the patients coming for the tests at the government hospitals are being denied tests.

Punjab reported 1813 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the province to 38,903, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department said, 32 more deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 715 in Punjab province.

Of the new cases, 1045 cases detected in Lahore.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan now has passed 100,000 mark and currently stands at 103,671 after the detection of 4,728 new infections in the last 24 hours.

