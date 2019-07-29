Govt House Murree opened for public visitors, Gill releases videos

LAHORE: The spokesperson to the Punjab Chief Minister, Shahbaz Gill, released videos of Government House Murree after its opening for public visitors on Monday, ARY News reported.

The video released by Gill on his Twitter exposes the royal life of former rulers by using public funds.

Govt house muree open for public https://t.co/8cSf0eqvGh — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 29, 2019

In his series of tweets, Gill criticised royal spending of former rulers, saying “former rulers had wasted Rs600 million for the renovation of the Government House which surprises the nation of the country where debt has reached Rs30,000 billion.”

Read More: PTI govt opens Murree Governor House for public

“The previous monarch had spent the public funds like their own money. We have fulfilled the promise of Prime Minister Imran Khan by opening the Government House Murree for public. Now, this is not a no-go area for anyone and the citizens could book their arrivals to visit it.”

آئیے دیکھیں آپ کے پیسے کو کیسے لوٹا گیا https://t.co/tCGL7Y3Avk — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 29, 2019

He further detailed that the provincial government has also permitted public visitors in 117 of its rest houses.

Earlier in September 2018, the Governor House in Murree had been opened for public over the directive of the PM Imran Khan.

“آئیے دیکھاتے ہیں کیسے ملکی خزانے کو بے دردی سے لوٹا گیا”

خود کو مغلیہ بادشاہ سمجھنے والوں نے اپنی عیاشی کیلئے عوامی دولت کو بے دردی سے لوٹتے رہے ،عوام کے خون پسینے کی کمائی سے

گورنمنٹ ہاؤس کی تزئین و آرائش کیلئے سابقہ حکمرانوں نے60کروڑ سے زائد ضائع کیے

1/5 pic.twitter.com/X8qKvBaq0l — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 29, 2019

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had decided to open governor houses of all the provinces for recreational activities of masses. It was the second governor house after the Sindh Governor House was opened a day earlier for visitors.

A large number of people had thronged to the Murree Governor House. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar himself visited the house and issued several directives about providing more facilities. Sarwar said the governor house would remain open for visitors from 10:00am to 6:00pm.

Comments

comments