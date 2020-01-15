ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf led government has moved to mend fences with its estranged coalition partners as party leaders Jahangir Tareen and Pervaiz Khattak have initiated a round of meetings with allies, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Ruling PTI faces a challenging situation after various parties in the government coalition have expressed their reservations over various unresolved issues.

It is to be mentioned here that Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) expressed its grievances with the government on last Sunday and announced resignation of the party’s minister in federal cabinet Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in a press conference in Karachi.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also held a meeting with Pir Pagara Pir Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi, at his residence on Tuesday convincing him to allow more time to address unresolved issues between PTI and the Grand Democratic Alliance.

The government’s other coalition partners PML-Q and BNP-Mengal have also expressed their reservations. The situation could pose a threat to the PTI led government in case of withdrawal of support by the allies.

According to PML-Q sources, the PTI have failed to address the party’s grievances, so as the Chaudhry brothers have decided not to participate in talks with the PTI.

According to sources, a meeting of the government team with the PML-Q has been arranged, which will also be attended by Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has given task to Jahangir Tareen and Pervaiz Khattak to hold the political front. The duo will start key meetings with coalition partners from today, sources said.

The government committee of Tareen and Khattak, along with Arbab Shahzad, held their first meeting with a delegation of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). The government delegation assured the BAP leaders full cooperation for development projects on behalf of the prime minister.

The two sides also agreed to regular interaction in future.

The PTI delegation will hold a meeting with BNP-Mengal leader, Akhtar Mengal tomorrow.

The government team will inform the coalition partners about the progress on their demands, sources said.

Comments

comments