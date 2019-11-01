KARACHI:The Government of Sindh has drafted a legislation bill to regulate charity activities in the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

The proposed law will provide legal basis for action against the organizations involved in criminal or political activities while operating under the veil of charity.

The draft of proposed Sindh Charities Act 2019 will regulate charity activities including those donating and those receiving donations for charity.

The proposed law makes it necessary to register the charity organizations, promoters and the fund raising campaigns.

The donors would have to inform about their source of income, the draft of the law suggests.

The draft required the charity organizations to clarify the aims and objectives of their collection of funds for charity.

Sindh Charity Commission and Charity Registration Authority will also proposed to be established under the law.

The charity organizations will be bound to keep a detailed record of their all financial transactions and the charity amount and donations will not be utilized for any business or political objective.

All financial and social activities of a charity organization will be monitored and the Sindh Charity Commission could cancel the registration of a charity over violation of the law.

The draft of the bill also suggests depositing all donations above Rs 50,000 in banks.

A charity organization, trustees will be liable to imposition of fine upto one million over violation of the law, the draft proposes.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah recently said the draft law had been approved by the provincial cabinet.

He also said that after enactment of the Sindh Charities Act 2019, action will be launched against unregistered non-profit organizations.

