Government provides motorbikes to polio workers

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday provided motorbikes to polio workers in appreciation of their services, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The motorbikes have been provided to polio workers for remote areas immunization campaign. The bikes will be provided in two phases.

In the first phase, at least 1254 motorbikes have been provided to polio workers. The polio workers of Islamabad have been provided 42 bikes, said sources.

Similarly, 376 bikes have been given to Azad Kashmir workers and Gilgit-Baltistan polio workers were given 164 motorcycles.

All funds for the purchase of bikes were provided by the federal government, according to sources.

Earlier in the day, another polio case was reported in Balochistan. According to well-informed sources within the health department, the case was reported in district Pashin of Balochistan, where a 15-month old baby girl was confirmed battling with the crippling disease.

With the latest detection of poliovirus case in Balochistan, the number in the province so far this year has reached to 18, while national tally has jumped to 69.

The samples of the infected child were taken on August 20.

