‘Government focusing on provision of quality healthcare facilities in province’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said on Wednesday that PTI government is especially focusing on provision of quality healthcare facilities to the general public, ARY News reported.

This he stated, while meeting a delegation of alumni doctors of King Edward Medical University (KEMU) from USA and UK, who called on him at his office in Lahore today.

“Government is focusing on provision of quality healthcare services to facilitate general public of the province,” said the Punjab CM, adding that the presence of senior doctors will be ensured in emergency wards of the government hospitals.

He disclosed that Punjab government is deliberating upon introducing air ambulance service as it would be useful in airlifting the patients of far-flung areas to hospitals well in time.

“Your recommendations in this regard would be welcomed as there is a need to give attention to research and development in the medical sector,” he added.

He said it is heartening that Pakistani doctors working in different parts of the world have taken lead in serving the ailing humanity. Their professional competence and abilities are beyond any doubt, he added.

Mr Buzdar said that expertise of expatriate doctors will be utilized for bringing improvements in healthcare sector in Pakistan adding that he regularly reviews progress on reforms program of the health sector.

Principal Secretary to CM Dr. Raheel Siddiqui, spokesman Punjab government Dr. Shahbaz Gill, Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education, VC KEMU Khalid Masood Gondal, Pro-VC Prof. Ijaz Hussain, Dr. Naseem Sheikh, Dr. Ahmad Hassan, Dr. Ayesha Najeeb and Dr. Tabinda of KEMU Alumni (North America), Dr. Zafar Iqbal and Dr. Tanzeem Haider of Association of Physicians of Pakistan (North America) and senior doctors were present on the occasion.

