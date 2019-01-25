Government shutdown causes flight delays at major US airports

New York’s La Guardia airport faced significant flight delays Friday as air traffic control struggled with staff shortages linked to the partial federal government shutdown, triggering renewed pressure for politicians to end the standoff.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s website said that arriving flights were being delayed an average of nearly 1.5 hours and that departures were also affected.

The nearby Newark, New Jersey and Philadelphia airports were also facing delays as a result.

An FAA spokesperson told AFP that the delays were caused by a “slight increase in sick leave.”

“We’ve mitigated the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic and increasing spacing between aircraft when needed,” the spokesperson added.

“The results have been minimal impacts to efficiency while maintaining consistent levels of safety in the national airspace system.”

The New York region’s third-largest airport, LaGuardia primarily serves domestic flights.

Around 158 outbound flights and 154 inbound flights were facing delays — nearly a quarter of each type of flight –, but only a small handful were cancelled, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

Most federal workers in American airports are now on their 35th day of working without pay due to a feud between Democratic lawmakers and President Donald Trump, who is demanding funding for a US-Mexico border wall.

The impact of the deadlock on aviation security has caused experts and Democratic lawmakers to raise the alarm.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned on Twitter that the shutdown was “pushing our airspace to the breaking point.”

“@realDonaldTrump, stop endangering the safety, security and well-being of our nation. Re-open government now!” she added.

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez warned that “when our air traffic shuts down, the damage to our economy is enormous, millions of Americans are affected and our national security is endangered.”

Read More: U.S. government shutdown breaks record, with no end in sight

Without commenting on possible causes for the delays or how to resolve them, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said: “the president has been briefed and we are monitoring the ongoing delays at some airports.”

“We are in regular contact with officials at the Department of Transportation and the FAA,” she added in a statement.

Aviation leaders’ warnings

Earlier this week, leaders of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, Air Line Pilots Association and Association of Flight Attendants warned that if the deadlock does not end soon, flights could be cut back around the country.

Control tower staffing is at a 30-year low due to no-shows, and the national flight grid was only holding up due to overtime work by controllers, some of whom are working 10-hour days and six-day workweeks.

Air traffic controllers, transportation security officers, safety inspectors and air marshals were not furloughed and have been working without pay.

“As predicted, the system is starting to unravel. This is only the beginning. Our safety professionals from @NATCA are fatigued, worried, and distracted,” tweeted AFA-CWA flight attendant union president Sara Nelson.

“But they won’t risk safety so the planes don’t fly. Dammit! #StopTheShutdown!”

United Airlines said that “at this point, we don’t anticipate significant schedule disruptions, but it is another good illustration of the escalating impact of the government shutdown and the need for the federal government to promptly re-open.”

Inside terminals in major airports, passenger inspection times are lengthening due to an increasing number of workers for the Transportation Safety Administration not showing up.

The TSA said this week there was a 7.6 per cent absence rate, compared to three per cent a year ago.

Many of the workers are facing financial difficulties, and some are unable to pay for transport to go to work or for childcare, and thus choose to call in sick instead.

Comments

comments