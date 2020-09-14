Government to announce special package for South Balochistan

QUETTA: Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Monday that federal government was committed to the development of Balochistan especially Southern areas of the province and would soon announce a special package for development projects, ARY News reported

Asad Umar, who is currently in Balochistan on a two-day visit, said that Centre would extend full cooperation in completion of second and third phase of Kachi Canal project.

“Federal government is preparing a special package for the development of southern Balochistan,” he said and added that government had allocated over 80 billion rupees for various projects in the province.

During the visit to Khuzdar, the minister was briefed about the on-going development projects in Kalat Division. He also visited various sites in Khuzdar and Awaran.

Read More: PTI govt committed to development of southern Balochistan: Asad Umar

The planning minister is leading a delegation along with Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri

The two-day visit is part of the government’s efforts to design and implement a development plan for southern Balochistan to improve the living standard of people in the area.

Read More: PM Imran lauds Balochistan government’s performance

The federal minister’s visit comes three days after Prime Minister Imran Khan came to the province and lauded the performance of the provincial government under the leadership of CM Alyani. He assured the chief minister of the centre’s full cooperation for the well-being and uplift of the province.

Comments

comments