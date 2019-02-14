Govt decides to reserve Rs200Bn for ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan-e-Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government on Thursday decided to reserve Rs200 billion for ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’.

The decision was taken in a meeting held in Islamabad, on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, with Finance Minister Asad Umar, PM’s Aide for Youth Usman Dar and others in attendance.

ARY News reported that the government would soon launch ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’, aimed to create job opportunities for at-least one million youth in the country. The funds of rupees 200 billion have been reserved for the same.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the finance minister said government is introducing a revolutionary program for the youth of the country.

Usman Dar relayed that the program will open new windows of job opportunities for youth and would economically empower them.

He said PM’s Youth Affairs department would provide every possible support for improving technical and vocational skills of youth.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, on February 6, had said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had promised to give jobs to ten million people, but the figure will be higher at the end of its five years tenure.

In a tweet, he had said it was responsibility of the government to create pro-people economic environment and people will get employment with the expansion and strengthening of the economy.

