LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Tuesday, met with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, both leaders discuss matters pertaining to mutual interest and ongoing welfare projects in the Province.

CM Buzdar while condemning Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had projected Kashmir issue effectively at every international forum.

He urged the international community to take practical steps in stopping Indian atrocities in the held valley.

CM Buzdar said that the Punjab government was working day and night to improve the living standard of the masses by proving all basic necessities.

On the occasion, Firdous Ashiq Awan presented recommendations about the ongoing developmental projects in Sialkot.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the ongoing visit to PM Imran Khan will further strengthen the everlasting friendship between Pakistan and China.

Firdous Ashiq Awan in her Twitter messages said that the visit exhibits the strong bilateral ties between both countries which is the best example to the global nations.

She said that the premier’s recent visit will further cement economic and strategic relations between Islamabad and Beijing.

