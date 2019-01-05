PTI government focusing on welfare of common man: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that government has developed a comprehensive road map for the development of the province.

Talking to different delegations in Lahore, he said the incumbent paying its heed on welfare of the common man.

Later, the CM chaired a high level meeting to discuss the performance and issues being faced by the cooperatives department.

The meeting decided to formulate a new policy for leasing the assets and the properties of the department.

It was also decided that the lease rates will be reviewed and they will be increased to make them equal to market rates.

Buzdar directed that strict legal action be immediately taken against the persons who have occupied the assets and the properties of Cooperatives Department.

He said an effective operation should be launched to retrieve occupied properties and assets.

The Punjab’s chief executive approved the Tractors Scheme for the arid districts and said that a coordinated policy should be worked out to start work on the scheme.

Buzdar on Sunday (December 30), had announced different mega projects worth Rs7 billion for three districts, including Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Bahawalpur, Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar announced to provide additional funds of Rs69 million for the extending project of water supply pipeline in Cholistan desert, including water supply pipeline from Kudwala to Banna Post in Cholistan.

He said that an additional ring road will soon be completed in Bahawalpur City and for this purpose ten million rupees would be released.

