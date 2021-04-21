Sindh Governor, CM Murad discuss Covid-19 situation

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed issues of mutual interests among the obtaining law and order situation, development projects and matters to further improve the mutual relations, said a statement.

They reviewed the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curtail the spread of COVID 19 in the province.

The governor, chief minister also held discussions with a focus on special training measures for the professionalism of the police and the transformation of the police into a public service force.

Keeping in view the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the province, the Sindh government on Monday formally requested the Election Commission of Pakistan to postpone by-election for National Assembly constituency NA-249 Karachi.

In a letter to the ECP, the Sindh government urged the election body to postpone the scheduled by-poll in the concurrency until the coronavirus pandemic was brought under control.

The country was facing the third wave of the pandemic and COVID-19 cases rose by over seven per cent in Karachi and Hyderabad during the past week, read the letter. Addressing a press conference, Asad Umar said Sindh is now witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases. Positivity rate of infections in Karachi and Hyderabad has doubled of late, he pointed out.

