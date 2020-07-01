Sindh governor announces compensation for PSX martyrs

KARACHI: Paying rich tribute to the security personnel who had thwarted the terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday announced Rs1 million each for the families of martyred, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony held in the honour of those security personnel who had foiled the terror attack on PSX, Imran Ismail announced Rs0.5 million to Rs1.5 million for the injured and the ‘Ghazis’.

The governor maintained that he will urge the prime minister to confer Tamgha-i-Shujaat on the ‘Ghazis’ of PSX attack. He also praised Sindh IG Mushtaq Maher for bringing merit in the police force.

While addressing the ceremony, Sindh IG Mushtaq Maher saluted the police personnel for thwarting the terror attack on PSX. He vowed that the police force will continue to serve the nation with same enthusiasm.

On the occasion, PSX Chairman Sulaiman Mehdi also lauded the sacrifices rendered by the security personnel.

Earlier on June 30, the private security company had announced financial assistance to the families of security guards martyred in the terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi.

The chief executive officer had announced that the company will bear all expenses of the families of martyred security guards including Iftikhar Waheed and Khudayar who were residents of Dir.

