Sindh governor confers civil awards on nine noted personalities

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday conferred civil awards on nine distinguished personalities belonging to different walks of life in the province, ARY News reported.

At the ceremony, Sitara-e-Imtiaz was conferred on Muhammad Taqi Usmani, Ahmed Saffi and Syed Razi Jafri. Tamgha-e-Imtiaz was conferred on four individuals, including Dr. Shahnaz Parveen, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Faqeero and Sanam Marvi.

The President’s Award for Pride of Performance was received by Dr-Zulfiqar Qureshi and Khursheed Hussain.

Earlier on September 6, President Dr Arif Alvi had conferred upon military awards to the officers and soldiers of the armed forces in recognition of their meritorious services to the nation during the Defence Day ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

The event had been attended by heads of the armed forces, federal ministers and top military and civil leadership.

Wing commander Muhammad Noman Ali Khan had been awarded Sitara-i-Jurat, for demonstrating valour after his F-16 plane crashed during a rehearsal for Pakistan Day parade.

Wing Commander Hassan Mahmood Siddiqui had been conferred upon Tamgha-i-Jurat for shooting down an Indian aircraft when enemy’s warplanes violated Pakistan’s airspace after the Pulwama incident in February last year.

