Governor to take up Haleem Adil Shaikh’s arrest issue with PM, CM Sindh   

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has decided to take up the matter of Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh’s arrest with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

The matter came during a discussion on Wednesday at the Governor House after the PTI MPAs asked the governor to play his role as the opposition leader had been jailed in what they termed an illegal case.

According to sources, the governor Sindh after the discussion has decided to meet PM Imran Khan and would leave for Islamabad tomorrow. “Imran Ismail will also approach CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah in this regard,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, was arrested by police for violating the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) amid the voting process during PS-88 by-polls.

The election commission took strict action against Haleem Adil Sheikh who was roaming freely in the PS-88 constituency along with his armed guards during the by-elections besides paying visits to different polling stations.

The authorities have warned Haleem Adil Sheikh to immediately leave the premises of the constituency, however, he was later arrested by police after he refused to obey the ECP orders.

According to ECP’s election code of conduct, public office holders could not visit polling stations, whereas, the politician was consistently visiting different polling stations since 8:00 am today.

The spokesperson added that Sheikh was involved in the violation of the election code of conduct, whereas, police and staff of other polling stations were informed about the situation.

