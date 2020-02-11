Sindh governor sees no load-shedding in summer

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday announced there will be no load-shedding during the summer season this year.

He visited the Port Qasim Electric Power Company where he got a detailed briefing about the power plant.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said China and Qatar jointly made investments worth US$ 3 billion in the project,which now makes up for 13 per cent of the country’s overall power needs.

Also Read: Nepra defers raise in power tariff by 98 paisas

He said there are numerous investment opportunities in the country, dubbing the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) the backbone of the national economy.

Governor Imran Ismail said any country is welcome to make investments under the project and added the country has the capacity to produce more electricity than it needed. He also announced that there won’t be any load-shedding during the summer season this year.

Also Read: PM satisfied with progress on construction of hydropower projects

Comments

comments