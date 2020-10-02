KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail met the father of the deceased five-year-old Marwah on Friday and offered his condolences, ARY News reported.

Imran Ismail said that the people are still in sorrow for what happened to the little kid Marwah and said that she is remembered.

Marwah was a five-year-old Eissa Nagri resident who was kidnapped earlier in September and later her body was found three days after she had gone missing.

The medical reports confirmed that the minor had suffered sexual assault and fatal physical injuries. It was revealed that Marwah was subjected to gang-rape and was killed. The police also found out that the minor was afflicted with sexual assault posthumously as well.

Ismail visited her family today to offer his condolences and gave a check of Rs1 million compensation to Marwah’s father while noting that the compensation money was not at all a replacement of what the family had to bear.

He said that the grant was to aid the family in their financial problems and subsistence.

He commended the police for the arrests of alleged culprits in the incident of Marwah.

It is pertinent to note that on Sept 26, the administrative judge of anti-terrorism courts in Karachi sent two key suspects in the rape-cum-murder case of the five-year-old to jail on judicial remand.

Suspects Abdullah and Faiz confessed to having committed the felony. The investigation officer informed the judge that the name of suspect Nawaz was dropped from the case after police couldn’t find any evidence showing his involvement in the heinous crime.

