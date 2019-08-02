Governor KP, Afghan envoy discuss bilateral relations

PESHAWAR: The Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, Atif Mashal, called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman in Peshawar and discussed relations between the two countries.

They also reviewed matters relating to the proposed visits of governors of different Afghan provinces to Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan has assigned the task of enhancing contacts with the Afghan leadership.

A day earlier, PM Imran Khan assured the United States special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad of Pakistan’s full cooperation for the restoration of long-lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan.

PM Khan had said that Pakistan was in contact with all stakeholders, including the US, for the Afghan peace process.

“Peace and stability in Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s own national interest.” He underscored the need for initiating an intra-Afghan dialogue to end the war in the country.

