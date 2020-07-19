Governor KP Shah Farman rejects reports of his removal: sources  

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Shah Farman on Sunday denied reports circulated on social media of his removal from the post, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

Sources close to the governor KP quoted him saying that there was no truth in reports of his removal and certain people are propagating fake news for their political gains.

All such reports regarding the replacement of the incumbent governor KP are fake, Shah Farman was quoted as saying.

The denial from the KP governor came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed confidence over the performance of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, days after reports of his removal were circulated on social media.

During a meeting with Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar in Lahore today (Saturday), the prime minister lauded the measures taken by the Punjab government to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Read More: ‘Usman Buzdar is going nowhere’ as fed govt backs Punjab CM

The premier expressed satisfaction over relief measures in the province and directed the CM Buzdar to work with full confidence.

The chief minister apprised him about the current situation of the supply of wheat and flour.

Punjab chief minister also briefed the prime minister about the pace of work on the projects in Balochistan being carried out with the cooperation of the Punjab government.

