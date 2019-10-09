Governor Punjab, Aamir Kiani discuss country’s political situation

ISLAMABAD: Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aamir Kiani on Wednesday called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, to discuss the country’s current political situation and performance of the government, ARY News reported.

Expressing his views in the meeting, the governor Punjab said the process of reforms is underway at a rapid pace in the province and added some of the elements are trying to influence over the process.

He said the provincial government is trying its best to serve the people of Punjab and to provide them relief despite the difficult economic conditions.

On the occasion, Aamir Kiani said Punjab always played an important role in the country’s politics and the corrupt people will not be provided any shelter.

The PTI secretary-general said even people of Punjab desire for strong accountability of those who had looted national kitty.

Earlier in the month of August, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had also met the governor to discuss matters of mutual interest and other political issues.

Read more: Governor Punjab, CM Buzdar discuss political situation

“People of Pakistan are with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and have rejected the opposition,” said Punjab governor.

He had lauded the steps taken by the Punjab government for the welfare of people. Punjab governor assured to fulfill the promise of ‘New Pakistan’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Comments

comments