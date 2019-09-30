Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar to visit AJK today

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar says a shipment of relief goods is being dispatched to Azad Kashmir for the assistance of quake victims.

Talking with newsmen, he said a caravan of trucks, packed with relief items including food, medicines, and tents, has been set out with the cooperation of well-to-do people and traders.

Read More: PM Imran hints at major reshuffle in cabinet, Asad Umar likely to return

He said these consignments will reach the tremor-hit areas of AJK tonight, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said he will visit Azad Kashmir tomorrow to meet the affectees and distribute the relief goods among them.

Chaudhary Sarwar said Indian army commits atrocities on innocent Kashmiris and urged the international community to take notice of it.

Read More: Govt taking steps to provide relief to quake-affectees: PM Imran Khan

Earlier, the Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Kham met Governor Punjab at governor’s House and discussed the matters including the situation in his province and earthquake in Azad Kashmir.

Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar met with the Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal at the governor house, Punjab, ARY News reported on Monday (yesterday).

Read More: Governor Punjab, CM Kamal mull starting rescue 1122 services in Balochistan

Both dignitaries apprised each other about development projects and initiatives being undertaken by the provincial governments for the betterment of the people.

Comments

comments