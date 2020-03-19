Governor, CM Punjab discuss coronavirus precautionary measures 

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar on Thursday called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar in Lahore, to discuss measures to counter novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The meeting that took place at Governor House Punjab was briefed by Chief Secretary about the steps being taken to counter the virus.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Punjab showed his resolve that his government will control over the coronavirus pandemic. “Masses are being given awareness about the virus.”

CM Punjab apprised the governor Punjab that he is personally monitoring the situation.

Read more: Coronavirus: Punjab declares health emergency, imposes Section 144: CM

Governor Punjab said patients are being online checked-up via Corona Telemedicine and the mobile app. He said the government will provide free ration to the families of those who have been affected by the deadly virus.

It may be noted that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, yesterday, had announced that health emergency has been declared in Punjab besides imposition of Section 144 to bar gatherings and crowd from the public places following the rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

CM Usman Buzdar had made the statement upon his arrival in Multan after visiting Dera Ghazi Khan for reviewing the government’s measures to contain coronavirus.

Comments

comments