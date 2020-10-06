Governor Punjab denies involvement in Nawaz treason case registration

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar has denied involvement in the registration of a treason case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

On Monday, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were booked on treason charges.

Speaking to media he regretted over allegation of his involvement in a case against Nawaz Sharif and other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders.

Chaudhry Sarwar said he has never called anyone a traitor in his life and added that he has no connection with Badar Rasheed, the complainant in the case against Nawaz Sharif.

Replying to a query, the Punjab governor, said that people like Badar Bashir are fond of frequently changing political parties. He was also spotted with PML-N leaders.

Read more: Man who filed treason case against Nawaz has own criminal record

Earlier in the day, it emerged that Badar Rasheed Khan, the man who filed the treason case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is himself nominated in three criminal cases.

As per details, Babar Rasheed is nominated in criminal cases including an attempt to murder, weapon possession, and interference in state matters.

Rasheed is booked at Old Anarkali Police Station, Police Station Shahdara, and PS Sharaqpur.

Comments

comments