Governor Punjab visits Lahore without protocol to inspect lockdown

Governor Punjab lockdown

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar visited different parts of Lahore without any protocol to check arrangements made for the lockdown in the city, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the governor visited traveled at different roads of the city in a small vehicle without any protocol. On the occasion, Governor Punjab showed his resentment over traffic warden over failing to implement orders of pillion riding ban in the province.

Governor Punjab also visited different shops of the city and inspected the precautionary measures amid coronavirus.

On March 31, the Punjab government had reduced the operating hours of grocery stores and shops in order to make a province-wide lockdown more effective to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Grocery shops and stores had been  ordered to shut by 5 am with effect from April 1, according to the home department.

However, pharmacies are excepted from the new timings and allowed to remain open round the clock.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said this decision was made to facilitate the people of the province during the lockdown.

