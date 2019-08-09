Governor Punjab writes letter to UK’s parliament over occupied Kashmir issue

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday penned a letter to the UK’s Parliament over stripping occupied Kashmir of its special status.

On August 5, India’s BJP government moved a bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution amid opposition members’ protest.

Sarwar in his letter has raised concerns over the revocation of Article 370 and 35A. Kashmir is a disputed territory and should be resolved through the United Nations’ resolutions.

“India tried to blame Pakistan over Pulwama attack, but it failed in its nefarious designs”, the letter read and added despite tensions Pakistan handed over Indian pilot as a gesture of peace.

In the letter, the governor has made it clear that Pakistan’s efforts for peace in the region, should not be taken as its weakness.

He has urged UK’s and EU parliaments to play their active role in resolving the Kashmir conflict.

Read more: FM Qureshi urges EU to take notice of Kashmir’s situation

On Thursday, Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser had also sent letters to 189 parliaments of the world over Kashmir issue.

The letter urged that elected parliamentarians around the world to raise voice against the inhumane crimes of India and take notice of the latest situation after the elimination of Article 370 and 35A to end the special status of the occupied Kashmir.

