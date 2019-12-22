Governor Punjab attends mass wedding at Muridke

MURIDKE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Sunday attended a mass wedding ceremony in Muridke area of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking at the ceremony where 25 couples tied the knot, Sarwar said that he considers all those marrying today as his daughters and sons. He also presented a copy of Holy Quran and a ring to the brides at the ceremony.

Speaking over other issues, the governor said that Muslims across the globe specially Kashmir are oppressed and the only way to come out of the current situation was to unite.

He said that they have opened the Governor House for common man and annually thousands of people visited it. “We have also organized a mass wedding ceremony at the Governor House,” he said.

Sarwar said that the economic situation of the country has achieved stability and they have therefore began Ehsaas programme on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate the poor.

“Under the programme, we will be providing basic food items including flour, sugar, ghee and pulses on economical rates and free of cost,” he said.

On December 13, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar congratulated Pakistani-origin British nationals for winning yesterday-concluded United Kingdom (UK) polls that saw Conservatives taking a lead.

He said that it was his dream that more and more Muslims would become part of the British legislature and was delighted over win of 15 Pakistan-origin British nationals who made it to the House of Commons in recent polls.

The governor expressed his desire to play a role of bridge between the two countries in improving ties. “Britain and Pakistan have historic relationship,” he said adding that they want improvement in trade, diplomatic relations and cultural exchange with the country.

