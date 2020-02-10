Governor Punjab rules out possibility of in-house change

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar on Monday said that opposition’s dream of an in-house change would never come true, ARY News reported.

“Opposition will keep making plans, but the government will complete its five-year term”, Chaudhry Sarwar said in his statement.

He said Imran Khan will remain Prime Minister till 2023.

The governor said Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and the government are on the same page for the sake of national interests. The government’s team is in contact with the PML-Q leadership, he added.

Chaudhry Sarwar said the government is committed to provide relief to the people of country. Pakistan is transforming into a state like vision of founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam, in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Last week, the governor Punjab had said that Jahangir Tareen is part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the party is united under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking to the media men after meeting with the coalition partners in Punjab to address their grievances, he had said the talks remain successful.

Replying to a query, the governor Punjab had said the opposition is unaware about ground realities; there is nothing to worry as PTI is in contact with its coalition partners.

