Governor Punjab announces 1000 scholarships for FATA students

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday announced 1,000 scholarships for the erstwhile FATA’s students after he met the protesters along with Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, ARY NEWS reported.

“We have accepted all demands of the protesting students,” the government said while meeting the protestors and said that they were ready to bear the expense of the former FATA’s students.

He lauded the deputy chairman Senate, who remained in Lahore to address the issues faced by the students of his constituency. “The students must be proud of how the deputy chairman strived for their demands,” he said.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that students from erstwhile FATA and Balochistan are the future of the country and the government is committed to bringing people from these areas to prominent positions.

“Both chairman and deputy chairman in Senate hail from these areas,” he said.

He lauded the chief ministers of Punjab and KPK who have agreed to assist the students and provide scholarships to them under the Ehsaas programme.

KP government will give free education to 4,000 children from these areas, he said adding that the FATA students will be able to get admissions to the Islamia university while they would also not be expelled from the Punjab varasities’ hostels.

