Governor SBP, Reza Baqir hails economic stabalisation of country

ISLAMABAD: Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Reza Baqir in a statement on Tuesday hailed the recent economic achievement of Pakistan, re-affirmed by American credit rating agency, Moody’s.

Baqir lauded the efforts of Pakistan’s economic brass who brought Pakistan’s negative rating back to ‘stable’.

The governor stated that the improvement was owed to the fact that difficult decisions were made by the incumbent government and now fruits of hard work and dedication have started to show.

Baqir emphasised that this achievement should now be translated on-ground by providing relief to the common man of Pakistan.

He added that the middle class of the country had borne the brunt of the economic decisions made and must now be rewarded for their steadfastness.

He concluded that impoverished segments of the society must also be given special attention and a concerted effort was required on the front.

