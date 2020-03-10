KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Tuesday the government of Pakistan has placed concrete measures amid coronavirus threat, ARY News reported.

Speaking to journalists in Karachi, here today, Governor Imran Ismail assured people not to get worried as the government of Pakistan has made best arrangements to deal with the coronavirus threat.

Replying to a question, the governor said no contact with the Sindh government has been established yet, but he is in contact with the federal government.

He said provincial governments are taking precautionary measures on their own. He said Pakistan Super League season-5 matches will be held according to the schedule across the country.

“The ground will be sanitized before the match.”

Earlier in the day, the Sindh government has also once again ruled out moving Pakistan Super League season five (PSL 5) games out of Karachi amid fears of the coronavirus.

The Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah had said that PSL 5 matches scheduled in Karachi will take place as per schedule. He had said that the provincial government was taking all necessary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in Sindh province.

