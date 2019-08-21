Governor Sindh Imran Ismail leaves for Islamabad to meet PM Khan

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Wednesday left for Islamabad to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, citing sources, ARY News reported.

Governor Imran Ismail will brief the prime minister on the ongoing cleanness drive in Karachi and will also formally invite him to visit Tharparkar.

The prime minister will announce a special package for Tharparkar during his visit to Sindh. The sources said that PM Imran likely to arrive in Sindh on August 30 or 31, said sources.

During his visit, the prime minister will also address a mass public meeting in Thar.

Earlier on March 30, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said Sindh should have been a prosperous province of the country, ‘but corruption pushed it backward.’

Addressing a public gathering in Ghotki, PM khan had said that Sindh had all the resources to be a prosperous province of Pakistan.

“It is a province rich in gas production and crop cultivation, but it still has poverty more than the entire country. And it’s because of corruption”, he had said.

