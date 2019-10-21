KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail called on PM Imran Khan on Monday in the metropolis and discussed the situation of the province.

The governor briefed PM Imran Khan about the development projects and the law and order situation of the province.

PM Imran Khan directed Governor Sindh Ismail to expedite work on projects initiated by the federal government. He also said the resolution of Karachi issues is among the priorities of the government.

Earlier today, the prime minister arrived in Karachi on a day-long visit where he will hold meetings with high-ups besides inaugurating a power project.

During the visit, the prime minister will meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter leadership and lawmakers.

A session will be summoned by PM Khan to make consultations over the issues of the port city. The PM will also meet the business community during his visit.

The leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) will also meet PM Khan. GDA’s Moazzam Abbasi, who recently defeated Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate in Larkana by-election, will also attend a meeting with the premier.

