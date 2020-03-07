Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Governor Sindh Imran Ismail will inaugurate the development projects in Karachi, today (Saturday), ARY News reported.

In her tweet, Firdous Ashiq Awan said, the visit of the premier has been cancelled due to inclement weather. Prime Minister wants to see Karachi among world’s modern cities.

The inaugural ceremony will be held at the Governor House Sindh as per schedule, which will be attended by the Governor and other dignitaries.

Read more: PM Imran’s Karachi visit cancelled owing to bad weather

Inaugural of Sakhi Hassan Flyover, 5-Star Flyover and KDA Flyover will be done today, the projects have been completed under the umbrella of Karachi package.

The projects of Rehabilitation of Nishtar Road and Rehabilitation of Manghopir road would also be inaugurated.

