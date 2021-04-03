Governor Sindh inquires after delay in compensation to PIA crash victims

KARACHI: In following up with compensation money meant to be paid to bereaved families of PIA plane crash last year, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has convened Saturday a session to mull over terms of fund dissemination, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the meeting was attended by Civil Aviation Authority’s Director General, PIA CEO, National Insurance Company Limited secretary, among other concerned people overseeing the compensation and insurance bids.

CAA said it shall seek recommendations from ministry of law over how to hand out the compensation funds and after unanimous agreement, will materialize it.

Over which the governor said undue delay in compensations is suspicious as families mourning over their lost ones have not yet been paid what’s rightfully theirs.

He was, however, satisfied over briefings today and directed authorities to expedite the process.

The families whose sole breadwinners have passed away in the accident are suffering from financial problems, he stressed. He said PIA must speed up protocols and pay out the families without further ado.

He has also asked the authorities to furnish the report to respond to suspicions raised over delay.

