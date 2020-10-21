ISLAMABAD: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Wednesday arrived in Islamabad to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan over the current situation in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources, the governor, who was summoned immediately by the prime minister yesterday, would apprise Imran Khan regarding the current situation in Karachi.

“He will brief the prime minister over the Bundal islands’ matter besides also having a discussion on the political situation in the province,” they said.

The sources said that the prime minister would also be briefed on the circumstances leading to the arrest of the PML-N leader and the situation that developed in the aftermath of it.

The governor will also submit a detailed report on the reaction of the Sindh police in the aftermath of the PML-N leader’s arrest.

It is pertinent to mention here that IG Sindh and other top police officials in the province went on leave on Tuesday in protest over mishandle and ridicule of the Sindh police officials in an episode involving the arrest of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retd) Safdar Awan.



Later, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa took notice of the Karachi incident. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS Bajwa directed Commander Karachi Corps to immediately inquire into the circumstances to determine the facts.

IG Sindh Mushtaq Mahar, later, decided to defer his own leave and ordered his officers to set aside their leave applications for ten days in the larger national interest after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with the Sindh police chief at the IG House and asked him to retract his leave application and carry out his duty.

