Governor Sindh issues directives to expedite relief activities

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail visited Corona Command and Control Centre, built at the Governor House to guide the people of the province about the pandemic.

Imran Ismail visited the call centre and got briefing on the distribution of ration among the needy in the province.

The governor said so far the centre has received more than 100,000 calls, while the work is on for the resolution of 12,500 applications.

“Ration is being distributed in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Larkana, Tando Muhammad Khan and other areas of the province.”

Imran Ismail issued directives to expedite the relief activities across the province.

Earlier this week, the governor Sindh had urged all political parties to work together during the pandemic and added that they were providing essential food items to needy people through philanthropists and welfare organizations.

“We have a target to distribute ration among 50,000 families and currently we have disbursed it among 7000 needy persons,” he had said.

Imran Ismail said that 120,000 youngsters have been registered in the Corona Relief Tiger Force from the Sindh province.

He had lauded the doctors and paramedics and said they were the front-line soldiers in fight against coronavirus and whatever they were demanding for their safety should be provided to them.

