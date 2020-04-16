Governor Sindh to hold meeting with Karachi’s business community today

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail will hold a meeting with the traders of Karachi today (Thursday) over opening of the businesses, ARY News reported.

The traders’ organisations had announced to revive their business activities in the city from Wednesday, but the announcement was delayed for two days on the assurance of the city’s commissioner.

The governor Sindh has assured the business community for the solution of their problems and acceptance of due demands.

It emerged that commissioner Karachi assured the traders for a meeting with CM Murad Ali Shah, but reportedly the CM didn’t gave them time.

Yesterday, the police had stopped traders from opening their shops in Saddar mobile market.

Read more: Sindh govt extends lockdown till April 30

A number of traders had reached the Saddar mobile market and tried to open their shops, but they were not allowed.

“There is an ambiguity regarding opening of the markets” the police officials said and added that shopkeepers would be allowed to open their shops, if they receive permission letter from the concerned authorities.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sindh Traders Alliance Chairman Jamil Ahmed Paracha had announced to open all markets across the province from April 15 (Wednesday).

