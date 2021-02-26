Governor Sindh chairs meeting of opposition MPAs, Senate candidates

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers on Friday spatted over remarks from Senate election candidate, Faisal Subzwari, during a meeting headed by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

The heated debate between the PTI lawmakers Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Arsalan Taj and MQM-P’s Faisal Subzwari occurred during a reception for 65 opposition lawmakers in the assembly and joint Senate candidates.

According to the inside story of the meeting quoted by sources, Arsalan Taj pointed out remarks of Faisal Subzwari, which he gave outside the ECP office with regard to a petition challenging the result of NA-239, during the meeting.

“Senate elections are on the edge and our coalition partners are giving statements against PTI,” Taj said adding that the remarks have hurt the sentiments of the party members.

He said that it was time to divert focus on Senate elections and speak up against the PPP.

Responding to it, Faisal Subzwari said that they had an agreement with PTI on nine-point agenda and other than that they had to deal with their party matters in a separate manner.

To this, Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that the MQM-P would have an agreement with the Centre and in this situation, even they have many things to say. “It’s better for all to stay focused on the Senate elections,” he said.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail later intervened between them and asked the lawmakers to jointly work towards the success of their candidates.

Meanwhile, PTI Karachi leader and MPA Jamal Siddiqui denied reports of spat between the PTI and MQM-P members during a meeting at the Governor House.

“The entire meeting headed by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail was held in a better environment and no such incident occurred during it,” he said adding that the entire opposition was on a single page for the Senate elections.

