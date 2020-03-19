Pakistan cannot afford lockdown: Sindh Governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday said that Pakistan cannot afford a lockdown as country’s economic situation is not the same as that of Europe, ARY News reported.

Talking to media after visiting arrangements at Karachi airport, he said that poor people and daily wage workers will be affected by locking down cities.

“PM Imran is monitoring the situation on a daily basis. There is no confusion between provinces and federation,” added Imran Ismail.

He further said that the nation can defeat coronavirus by implementing the precautionary measures announced by the government. He advised the nation to avoid and suspend all type of gatherings in order to beat novel coronavirus.

Sindh Health Department on Thursday revealed three more that tested positive for the fast-spreading COVID-19, novel coronavirus in the province.

The three new cases have been reported from the metropolis increasing the total count of coronavirus positive individuals in Sindh to 211.

The number of novel covid-19 in the country had increased to 299 with two confirmed deaths of persons returning home from foreign countries.

The deceased persons belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan and Hangu regions.

The deceased man Saadat Khan, resident of Mardan had been tested positive for coronavirus on March 17 after arriving back to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah on March 9.

Another patient 36-year-old resident of Hangu also succumbed to the deadly virus infection.

