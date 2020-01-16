Governor Sindh calls on PM Imran to discuss coalition, IGP issues

ISLAMABAD: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, where the two discussed issues pertaining to coalition partners from Sindh province and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Kaleem Imam, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of key developments in the province including reservations raised from coalition partners in the federal government- Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA)- and demand from the Sindh government to replace the incumbent IGP over what they termed a violation of rules.

Both the leaders discussed the two issues at length. They discussed a comprehensive policy aimed at addressing the demands made by the coalition partners.

The issue of federal government cooperation for completion of provincial projects also came under the discussion during the meeting, they said.

Earlier in the day, ruling out the impression of confrontation between Sindh and the federal governments, Sindh’s Information Minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday said Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah informed PM Khan about changing of IGP Sindh.

Prime Minister Khan knew about the decision of changing Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Kaleem Imam, Saeed Ghani said while talking in ARY News’ Bakhabar Savera programme.

He said the impression of not taking federal government on board before changing IGP is not right, CM Shah had informed PM Khan. The prime minister showed his consent on the matter, he continued.

Ghani said IGPs were changed in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, but no one complained, but why everyone has objection if Sindh decides to change IGP?, he questioned.

