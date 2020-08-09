Governor Sindh chairs meeting on excessive power outages in Karachi

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Sunday chaired a meeting on power supply issues faced by the city in the presence of federal government and K-Electric representatives, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahzad Qasim, CEO K-Electric, representatives of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), and lawmakers from MQM-P, GDA and PTI.

Imran Ismail said that the government would not tolerate any negligence in the provision of an uninterrupted supply of power to the citizens.

Load shedding should end immediately as it is an injustice towards the public, the governor Sindh said.

Speaking on the occasion, Omar Ayub said that the federal government would take necessary measures to ensure an uninterrupted electric supply to the city.

The lawmakers of the ruling coalition in the federal government from Karachi expressed their anger over the performance of the K-Electric.

“Load shedding duration has been raised in parts of the city and even exempted areas are facing two to three hours of power outages,” said the lawmakers.

They also complained of overbilling in the city by the power utility and said that despite hours-long outages, the consumers have been sent hiked up bills.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan summoned K-Electric Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi over excessive load shedding in Karachi on Sunday.

According to the details, Omar Ayub Khan, on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, arrived in Karachi to hold a meeting with K-Electric CEO at the Governor House.

Sources said that officials of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) will also be present in the meeting.

