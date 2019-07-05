Governor Sindh demands powers for Mayor Karachi

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has urged Sindh government to provide powers to Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, ARY News reported on Friday.

“Mayor cannot be minus, Sindh government should shift powers to him”, the governor said while talking to journalists after attending a ceremony at the EXPO centre Karachi.

Shedding light on the Assets Declaration Scheme, introduced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Ismail termed it as a most successful scheme in the country’s history.

He said record amount was collected through the scheme.

The governor said those who want to protest are free to protest, the government will not take back the taxes imposed in the budget.

He congratulated the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for arresting PML-N leader and former Punjab’s minister Rana Sanaullah along with heroin.

Last week, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar presented RS26.44 billion Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) budget for the financial year 2019-20 in the Council Hall of KMC Building.

Total receipts in the budget for the year 2019-20 are Rs 26,449.825 million, including Rs 20,374.087million as current receipts and Rs 1,734.426 million as capital receipts.

Rs 4,341.312 million were allocated for provincial annual development program (ADP) and District ADP.

